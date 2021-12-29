On the mend. Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, appeared to be hospitalized just days after her 16th birthday, and she shared a health update with fans.

“I’m gonna be OK !” the 16-year-old captioned a zoomed-in photo of what appeared to be a hospital bracelet labeled “Barker, Alabama,” via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 28.

“Thank you to everybody who made sure I was good,” Alabama added with a pink heart emoji in her caption.

Travis, 46, didn’t publicly share any information regarding his daughter’s apparent hospitalization. However, he shared a few snaps of a beach day with his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, that night.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

In one of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram Stories was a scenic snapshot of a beach at sunset. In a subsequent Story, Travis shared a photo of he and the Poosh founder’s black shoes while sitting on the sand and facing the ocean, tagging her in the image.

Alabama’s health scare comes right on the heels of her sweet 16 Christmas Eve birthday celebration. That day, she captured a few moments with her dad and even some gifts from Kourtney, 42, and also Kris Jenner. The “All the Small Things” rocker had a fun daredevil moment with his teenage daughter, going on a quick sleigh ride down a snowy hill.

“I love you @alabamaluellabarker,” Travis captioned a video of their sleigh ride, sharing it via Instagram Stories on Friday, December 24.

Alabama’s soon-to-be stepmom gifted her new Gucci slides, while Kris, 66, gave her a new pair of white Bottega Veneta boots. Not only that, but the momager also gave Alabama a funny birthday card, which Kourtney shared to her Instagram Stories that day.

The card featured a sketch of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wearing a pointed birthday hat. In a playful reference to Kourtney’s well-known phrases from the show, the card read, “It’s your birthday? You’re literally being so rude right now.”

While Alabama seemingly did not ring in her birthday with her mom, Shanna Moakler, the former Miss USA made sure to pay tribute to her daughter’s special day.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughter @alabamaluellabarker,” Shanna, 46, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, featuring a carousel of throwback pictures of a toddler-aged Alabama. “You’re kind, strong, compassionate, loving and confident! Never change who you are beautiful soul! Have the best day ever! I love you so much!”

Alabama acknowledged her mom’s post by commenting with several red heart emojis.