Sweet 16! Alabama Barker shared photos from her Christmas Eve birthday celebration, including a sweet moment with dad Travis Barker, and gifts from Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Alabama, 16, shared a slew of photos to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 24, in an unusually snowy location. In several of her snaps, the teenager revealed a blanket of snow surrounding palm trees. However, she and her blended family seemingly enjoyed the winter wonderland.

In one video that was posted to his Instagram Stories, Travis, 46, took a quick sleigh ride down a snowy hill with his daughter. “I love you @alabamabarker,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned the clip that day.

As for Kourtney, 42, she didn’t disappoint when it came to birthday gifts — it appeared the Poosh founder gave her soon-to-be stepdaughter some new shoes. “Thank you @kourtneykardash,” Alabama wrote via Instagram Stories, adding the “puppy dog” eyes and pink heart emoji to the caption while showing off her new Gucci slides.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared pictures to her Instagram Stories in honor of Alabama’s birthday. In one image, Kourtney shared an Instagram Story showing off their ultimate Christmas-themed birthday decorations. The blended family adorned a large window with silver balloons that spelled out the birthday girl’s nickname, “Bama.” Next to the balloons sat a Santa Claus, sitting in a chair in between two red reindeer.

Aside from Kourtney, Kris, 66, also gave Alabama a generous birthday gift, which the teen shared to her Instagram Stories that day as well. The sweet 16 queen snapped a picture of her new Bottega Veneta white boots, thanking the momager in her Story.

For Alabama’s mom Shanna Moakler’s part, she didn’t appear to be present for the festivities with her ex-husband. However, the former Miss USA didn’t hesitate to give her kid a sweet shout-out, despite the ups and downs she has had with both Alabama and her brother, Landon Barker, this year.

“Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughter @alabamaluellabarker,” Shanna, 46, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “You’re kind, strong, compassionate, loving and confident! Never change who you are beautiful soul! Have the best day ever! I love you so much!”

Although it was Alabama’s special day, the Kardashian-Jenner family also threw their annual Christmas Eve bash. The only difference this year was that the famous clan toned down their party this year. Nevertheless, the group seemingly made the best of it by inviting Santa over to greet the kids.

Kourtney and Travis have continuously shown their holiday spirit this year, as it is their first Christmas together as an engaged couple. Not only have they treated one another with generous gifts and blended family outings, but they also collaborated with Kris to release their “Jingle Bells” cover.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Alabama’s merry and sweet 16.