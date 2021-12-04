Leaving him out? Kris Jenner seemingly snubbed Scott Disick when she gave Kourtney Kardashian her gingerbread house gift.

The delicious creation included all of Kourtney, 42, and the names of the three children she shares with Scott — Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick — as well as fiancé Travis Barker’s name and the names of the three children he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana.

The one name that was missing from the blended family’s gingerbread house was the Flip It Like Disick star’s. As Kris, 66, gifts all of her adult children a gingerbread house for their families every year, it seems she has not included Scott in any of Kourtney’s past gingerbread houses.

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” the Poosh founder wrote via Instagram Stories on Friday, December 3, showing off the beautiful creation’s yummy interior, which was gifted to her by her momager.

Just two days beforehand, Scott and Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, celebrated Hanukkah together.

“Family first,” Scott, 38, captioned his Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 1. In the picture, the three kids watched their dad light the menorah.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott and Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. When the pair split, they later acted as amicable coparents until she made her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, Instagram official in February.

The Talentless founder complained about the duo’s PDA-packed moments when Kourtney and Travis vacationed in Europe over the summer. Scott allegedly sent her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima an Instagram DM about her and Travis’ public makeout sessions.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote, which Younes, 28, leaked to his Instagram Stories on August 30 through a screenshot.

The very next day, it was confirmed that Scott was “going around saying his ex should tone [the PDA] down,” a source told In Touch on August 31. “It’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each other like high school teenagers.”

Only two days after that, an insider confirmed to Life & Style that the former couple were “secretly clashing” behind closed doors.

In spite of all of this, Kris appeared to be keeping the peace with Scott. He and the momager met up at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 4, nearly three weeks after Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement.

Two days later, Scott appeared to be celebrating Kris’ birthday party with Khloé Kardashian.

“Sorry but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott wrote in an Instagram Story on November 6. The two former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars posed for a selfie, with Scott’s arm wrapped around Khloé’s shoulder.

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum also shared a similar photo of the pals to her Instagram Stories that day, which Scott reshared to his Stories. “Happy bday 2 the legend @krisjenner,” he added to the snap.