Getting flirty? Scott Disick gave Khloé Kardashian a compliment about her looks three weeks after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker.

“Sorry, but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 6. The Talentless brand founder had his arm wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s shoulder in a selfie.

The longtime pals appeared to be celebrating Kris Jenner’s birthday, which was on Friday, November 5. Khloé, 37, shared a similar selfie of the two in an Instagram Story. “About last night……” she wrote in the original snap, with Scott resharing it to his Stories. “Happy bday 2 the legend @krisjenner,” Scott added in his Story.

Scott and the former Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star have always been close, and Scott seems to be able to maintain his bond with the Kardashian-Jenner family despite tension between him and Kourtney. Scott and Kourtney, 42, dated from 2006 to 2015. They remained friends while maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship for their three kids, Penelope, Mason and Reign, and dating other people. Unfortunately, they experienced a rift in their relationship shortly after she started dating the Blink-182 rocker in late 2020.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a source told Life & Style on September 2. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

After less than a year of dating, Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos via Instagram on October 17, showing off the “What’s My Age Again?” musician’s extravagant beach proposal in Montecito, California. Countless red roses and candles surrounded the pair, as they embraced each other.

While Scott failed to publicly congratulate his ex on her engagement, a second source revealed to Life & Style that the Poosh founder isn’t too concerned about him or his relationship with her brood. “Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” the insider revealed to Life & Style on October 21, one day after Kourtney confirmed her ex is still in the “Entire OG Family” group chat.

The source added Kourtney “thinks it’s a good thing” the Flip It Like Disick star is close with her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian and hopes they can help him come to his “senses.”