Throwback! Travis Barker shared a sweet pre-birthday tribute for his daughter, Alabama Barker, a little less than two weeks before the teen’s actual birthday on December 24.



“Almost your birthday @alabamaluellabarker,” Travis, 46, captioned an old photo of Alabama, 15, to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 11. In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer was smiling while holding his toddler-aged daughter and her baby bottle. Alabama, of course, looked like the young fashionista she was destined to be, rocking a white floral shirt and matching white shoes.



While Travis and his new fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, have made headlines throughout the year, he didn’t lose touch with the strong father-daughter bond he has with Alabama. One year ago, Alabama posted a similar older photo of her toddler self in her dad’s arms as a birthday post for him.

“Dad, I love you so much, thank you for all you do for me in my life,” Alabama wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “You have been there through thick and thin. It’s so inspirational the way you love what you do, the way you would do anything for me and my siblings and so many other things.”

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

She concluded the caption by mentioning Travis is the “biggest blessing” in her life, also saying their “dad and daughter bond will forever be unbreakable.”

Fast-forward one year later, the two are still maintaining a close family relationship. The “All the Small Things” drummer had no problem accompanying the teenager as she used KVD Beauty’s “Good Apple” foundation to cover his face tattoos in a video posted to her Instagram.

“My dad let me give him a makeover,” Alabama captioned her post on March 30. In the video, the musician sat patiently as she brushed the foundation over his “Blessed” tattoo. The two shared a comical moment when she asked her dad what his favorite tattoo was.

“Probably the one you just covered,” he replied.

To make matters even funnier, the young makeup artist mistakenly believed Travis’ anchor tattoo was a handkerchief.

“That’s an anchor, babe,” the “Don’t Leave Me” drummer said in the moment, as they both laughed it off together.

Although Alabama’s birthday isn’t until December 24, her dad seems to be in the celebratory mood this month as he also recently took her and her brother, Landon Barker, whom he also shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, Christmas tree shopping on December 4.

He shared a group photo of his blended family’s outing to his Instagram Stories. In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer kissed the top of Alabama’s head, while keeping his arm around Landon, 18. Atiana, 22, stood next to her half-brother as they all posed for the camera.