Most wonderful time of year! Travis Barker brought kids Landon and Alabama Barker along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya on a Christmas tree spree.

Travis, 46, shared a family photo of him and his three children to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 4. In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer kissed the top of Alabama’s head, while keeping his arm around Landon, 18. Atiana, 22, stood next to her half-brother and gave her best duck face pose for the camera. The proud dad captioned his Instagram Story with a Christmas tree icon. They all posed in front of several trees during their outing.

Alabama, 15, also shared the group’s festive outing to her Stories the same day, including a video of workers preparing to cut a tree.

The family errand occurred over the same weekend when his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, shared moments of the young adults and her kids, Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick, ringing in the winter holidays.

“Mood board,” Kourtney, 42, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, December 3. The first photo featured Alabama and Atiana posing against a wall with the Poosh founder, all wearing matching black jackets.

In the accompanying photos, she showed off the epic gingerbread house she received from Kris Jenner, which included her and Travis’ names, in addition to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, Alabama, Landon and Atiana’s atop the delicious creation.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

When it comes to each other’s kids, Travis and Kourtney enjoy spending time with them from time to time, such as when they took the kids to Park City, Utah, for a ski trip in the springtime.

Alabama, Atiana and Kourtney snapped photos together sitting on Ski-Doo snowmobiles on April 3, while Landon even spent some time with Kourtney’s youngest son, Reign. From then on, the older and younger kids have had no problem hanging out together.

The blended family also aren’t shy to show their support for one another via social media.

“INSANE,” Kourtney commented on Atiana’s Instagram post on June 25, which featured professional photos from the young model’s first magazine cover with Galore.

Three months later, Atiana left a supportive comment on Kourtney’s Instagram post, which included Megan Fox as both women posed wearing Skims underwear. “HOTHOTHOT,” Atiana commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s post on September 22.

For Alabama and Landon’s part, they were “all for” their dad marrying Kourtney, an insider exclusively told Life & Style on October 7, jut 10 days before Travis popped the question.

“It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family,” the source added at the time.