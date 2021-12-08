Still on good terms? Scott Disick finally received Kris Jenner’s yearly gingerbread house gift after seemingly getting snubbed.

“Just put the fire on,” Scott, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 7, showing off the same delicious creation that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian also received four days prior. The only difference between the separate presents is that Scott’s name was included on his gift but was missing from Kourtney’s blended family house.

“Thank you mommy,” Kourtney, 42, wrote via Instagram Stories on December 3, showing off her own mini home. The Poosh founder’s present included her name in addition to Mason, Reign and Penelope’s, and fiancé Travis Barker and his kids’ names: Alabama and Landon Barker, and Atiana De La Hoya (Travis’ stepdaughter).



Kris, 66, gifts each of her children the gingerbread house every year. In the past, however, it doesn’t appear the momager included the Talentless founder’s name on any other gingerbread houses, so this year might be the first time he received one of his own.



Throughout the year, the Flip It Like Disick star wasn’t on the best terms with Kourtney after she and Travis, 46, made their relationship Instagram official in February.

Courtesy of Kourtney Karashian/Instagram

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a source previously told Life & Style on September 2. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

However, Scott still maintained a positive relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. He even met up with Kris for lunch nearly three weeks after Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement. Although the two arrived separately, they sat down to chat at Maria’s Italian Kitchen in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Shortly afterward, the house flipper celebrated Kris’ birthday with Khloé Kardashian.

“Sorry but not sorry @khloekardashian is so gorg,” Scott captioned an Instagram Story on November 6, featuring a selfie of him wrapping his arm around Khloé, 37.

One month later, Scott appeared to be supporting the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star amid the situation regarding her ex Tristan Thompson and his baby drama.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you,” Khloé wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 5, over a snap of pink roses that Scott had sent to her.

Not only that, but the two pals continue to “make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a bad day and share inside jokes that no one else gets,” an insider told In Touch on Tuesday.