Beautiful Ali Fedowtowsky found love — as well as showing off her incredible bikini style — as the season 6 star of The Bachelorette in 2010. While her romance with then-fiancé, Roberto Martinez, didn’t work out, Ali still flaunts her swimwear body and is proud of how it now shows the results of the pregnancies she had with daughter Molly in 2016 and son Riley in 2018. She shares both children with husband Kevin Manno.

Before Ali met Kevin and had split from Roberto in late 2011, she shared bikini pictures of her girls’ getaways to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was her favorite destination spot in the early 2010s. She was close pals with The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, and the pair looked sensational in swimwear during their warm weather getaways and hanging out in the pool together.

By 2014, Ali found love with radio host Kevin and shared bikini photos during a romantic vacation to — where else? — Cabo! The pair could be seen hand in hand in the surf as the Bachelor Nation member gushed “Love” in a caption hashtag. The couple got engaged the following year.

Ali showed off how her bikini body underwent a big change in the spring of 2016 as she was pregnant with her daughter. She still rocked two-piece swimwear but proudly sported her massive baby bump.

After the former reality star gave birth to the couple’s son in 2018, she got real about what two pregnancies had done to her body. In a July 16, 2018, Instagram post three months after her son’s birth, Ali shared photos of her loose belly skin.

“This might be my most vulnerable post on Instagram ever. I’ve gone back-and-forth 1 million times in my head on whether not I wanted to post it. But at the end of the day, I know it’s important to be open and honest about my postpartum body in hopes that it helps even one person out there who is struggling with their own body image,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “I’ve struggled with, but am learning to love my postpartum body.”

After “working out harder than I ever have in my entire life,” Ali was thrilled to show off the results in 2020 while wearing an adorable white and pink bikini. “I am SO DANG PROUD of MYSELF!!!! … I’m proud because I’m starting to see and feel my body build strength,” she wrote in the caption next to the photo.

“But, as I get stronger and my abs get stronger, the more apparent and obvious my loose skin becomes when sitting. And you know what — I LOVE IT! It makes me so proud to see all my hard work from exercising and still see the beautiful proof that I carried two precious babies. Part of me hopes that loose skin never goes away,” Ali added.

Scroll down for Ali’s most gorgeous bikini pictures over the years.