Talk about a revenge romance! Amy Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, have reportedly been dating for six months. “No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J.,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They absolutely thought they were being pranked. They even looked around for hidden cameras when they were told.” The four of them had all been friends — that is, until last November, when the former GMA3 co-anchors found themselves in the news after their scandalous romance was exposed. (Amy, 50, and T.J., 46, both deny cheating on their spouses, insisting that their respective marriages were already over.)

“It hasn’t been easy on Andrew and Marilee, watching Amy and T.J.’s very public affair play out in the headlines,” the insider tells Life & Style, adding that the Melrose Place star, 56, reached out to the immigration lawyer, 44. “Andrew and Marilee met up, compared notes, shed some tears and eventually learned to laugh about the absurdity of it all. Some say there’s no way it will last, and it might not, but they have definitely helped each other heal.”