A good luck kiss! Oscars 2022 cohost Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer packed on the PDA on the red carpet of entertainment’s biggest night.

Amy, who wore a plunging blue dress, and the chef, who donned a tuxedo, took a moment in between posing for photos to share a quick kiss.

The Life & Beth star’s long-sleeved gown had a sequined neckline that formed a black bow at the bottom of the plunge.

The comedian and the author of The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook met in late 2016 after Chris’ sister and Amy’s assistant, Molly Fischer, set them up. The couple got married in February 2021 and in May 2019, they welcomed their first child together, son Gene Fischer.

The pair are even collaborators in addition to proud parents, having worked on a Hulu cooking show together called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, in which Amy helped her chef husband prepare meals as they socially distanced together on his family’s farm.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

After walking the red carpet, Amy, 40, will be one of three cohosts for the night’s festivities, taking on emceeing duties along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

Ahead of her big night, Amy joked to Ellen DeGeneres in a March 2022 episode of her daytime talk show that she’d “be freshly canceled” after her performance.

However, Amy added that when it came to a game plan, she would be more spur of the moment in her approach to hosting the show.

“Well, that’s the problem. It’s not that I make a plan, I just have poor impulse control,” she told Ellen, 64. “I think it and then it’s too late and I’m over.”

However, Amy told The Hollywood Reporter earlier in March that she would take “a couple risks” as host of the long-running awards show but that she’d make sure that none of her bits would get her into legal trouble. She added, “I emailed my lawyer about two jokes the other day, and he was like, ‘No!’ ”

Amy, who is worth a whopping $25 million, told Good Morning American just days later that her main reason for taking the reins of Oscars’ hosting was “money, honestly. I’ve fallen on hard times, and I need money.”