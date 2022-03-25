Comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be hosting the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. How does the top-paid comedian, 40, make her money? Keep scrolling to find her net worth and more!

What Is Amy Schumer’s Net Worth?

Amy’s net worth is an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With plenty of projects in development, it doesn’t appear the working mom will be stopping any time soon. However, when asked why she wanted to host the 2022 Oscars, Amy jokingly responded, “The money, honestly. I’ve fallen on hard times, and I need money.”

Courtesy of Amy Schumer/ Instagram

Amy Schumer Is One of the Top Paid Comedians

In 2017, Amy became the first woman ever to make Forbes’ list of top-paid comedians. The publication mentioned her Netflix standup, her book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo and endorsement deals with Bud Light and Old Navy as the major contributors to her $37.5 million net worth at the time. In 2018 she brought in $21 million from her stand-up tour alone, averaging half a million dollars in each city she toured in, according to Forbes.

Amy Schumer Is an Actress

Some of Amy’s most notable projects include her roles like the 2015 film Trainwreck, the Emmy-winning Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer and the 2018 film I Feel Pretty. Trainwreck alone grossed over $140 million when it was released in 2015.

Amy Schumer Is a Writer, Director and Producer

On top of her many acting ventures, the New York City native is also a writer, director and producer. She coproduced, cowrote and starred in Inside Amy Schumer and starred in, wrote and directed Life & Beth, a 10-episode comedy series for Hulu. Her book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo hit shelves in August 2016, which Simon & Schuster paid her $9 million to publish.

Amy Schumer Shares Her Fortune With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy married Martha’s Vineyard native Chris Fischer in 2018. Chris, 42, is a chef and farmer— rather, he runs his family’s historic Beetlebung Farm in Chilmark, Massachusetts.

“I spent a lot of time on the farm growing up because my mother was working here, but took over running operations from my aunt, Marie, when she retired in 2010 after 35 years,” he told Esquire in 2013.

Chris is the author of award-winning cookbook Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard, which includes recipes from his family farm.

The pair are parents to son Gene, whom they welcomed on May 5, 2019. In 2020, they did a Hulu cooking show together called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, in which Amy helped her chef husband prepare meals as they socially distanced together on his family’s farm.