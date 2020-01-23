Full house … literally! Amy Schumer‘s ex-boyfriend, Kyle Dunnigan, revealed that he’s currently living with the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer. Although the comedy writer confessed that his “moment” with his now-married ex happened “a while ago” and was “brief,” it’s still hard not to raise an eyebrow at the situation.

“I’ve been there for a month and a half,” Kyle, 49, dished during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on January 23. “All the food is really good and free. I’m supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don’t think I’m gonna.” He added that he also has his own room and bathroom at Amy’s place. Not too shabby!

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The arrangement is not as random as you might think. Kyle was previously a writer for Inside Amy Schumer — he even won an Emmy in 2015 for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Makeup” from the sketch show — and is crashing with the Trainwreck star while working on her upcoming Hulu show.

“She’s been very cool,” he gushed about the 38-year-old. As far as how her hubby, 40, feels about the situation, Kyle noted that they “bro out” together.

It seems as though Amy and Chris are unbothered by their house guest because their lives have been rolling right along, including pursuing fertility treatment in order to give their infant son, Gene, a sibling in the future. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2019 and have been over-the-moon about parenthood. The Growing star revealed that she’s been going through In Virto Fertilization, commonly known as IVF, in a January 9 Instagram post and asked her followers for advice.

“Thank you, ladies and a few [gentlemen]. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade,” the A-lister captioned a funny photo of herself in sunglasses getting an ultrasound on January 11. “Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.”

The standup added, “Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love!”

We hope Amy’s unexpected houseguest remembers to make the bed!