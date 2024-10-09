Anne Hathaway apologized to journalist Kjersti Flaa for her behavior during an interview that took place in 2012. Kjersti shared a clip of their awkward exchange via TikTok on Monday, October 7, and it quickly caught the attention of fans and the Princess Diaries actor herself. By the next day, Kjersti revealed that Anne’s publicist sent her an email, which contained a personal message from the A-lister to the reporter.

“I would have to say I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all,” Kjersti, 51, admitted in the TikTok video. “I thought she was never going to even see that video, but she did and she did something pretty amazing. She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview and she apologized for being – giving me an awful interview.”

Kjersti held back tears as she shared her gratitude toward Anne, 41, and shared how much respect she has “for people who own up to their mistakes and say they’re sorry.”

“I think this is kind of the message that I’ve been trying to like put forward in these videos that I’ve been making, you know, that we have to be nice and polite to each other and I try to own up to my mistakes,” Kjersti continued.

The women will have the chance to rewrite history because Kjersti revealed that Anne invited her for an interview for the release of the thriller Flowervale Street in May 2025.

Getty

The initial viral interview clip took place in 2012 while Anne was promoting the romance musical Les Misérables. Moments before the interview started, the Devil Wears Prada star poured herself a glass of water while Kjersti spit-balled an idea.

“So, I was gonna ask you to do the first question in singing,” Kjersti told Anne, while staying on theme with the film.

Anne laughed and replied, “Well, I won’t be doing that. But you’re more than welcome to sing.”

After the Norway native responded with a nervous laugh, the video cut to the interview, where the tension between Anne and Kjersti could be cut with a knife.

“Do you feel that love was more passionate back then? Or people would sacrifice more for love than we do today?” Kjersti asked.

“No,” Anne quickly responded while shaking her head.

The reporter repeated Anne’s answer for confirmation, leading the Idea of You actor to say, “No,” for the second time.

Kjersti asked Anne if she “remembered her first crush,” and received a third, “No,” as an answer. The celebrity interviewer seemingly got the hint that the interview was going nowhere and thanked Anne for her time before shaking her hand and getting up to leave.

Fans were torn between two sides in the comments section. One half told Kjersti that she should have asked open-ended questions while others shared their shock and disappointment toward Anne’s attitude. After Kjersti shared that she apologized, people were on the same page that Anne had an off day like the rest of us.

“If everyone’s grouchy day at work were recorded, this would be all of us. Human. Very thoughtful email,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“I think that’s really nice!” a second fan commented. “Sometimes people make mistakes. They’re in a bad mood, they’re having a bad day, they’re burnt out, what have you. It’s nice she was able to open up and make it right.”

Meanwhile, others joked that Anne wasn’t going to let Kjersti “Blake Lively” her.

In August, Kjersti shared a YouTube video of a 2016 interview with Blake, 37, and Parker Posey, titled, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

To kick off the interview, Kjersti congratulated the Gossip Girl alum on her “little bump” as she was pregnant at the time. Blake took offense to the well-wishes and pulled a reverse Uno on Kjersti, saying, “Congrats on your little bump.” Parker, 55, chimed in about her bump, as she referred to her backside. Throughout the 4-minute video, the Café Society actors answered Kjersti’s questions, but only to each other.

Blake has yet to publicly address the resurfaced interview.