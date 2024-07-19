Anne Hathaway Wants 'Substantial Paycheck' on Devil Wears Prada 2

Anne Hathaway is on board to reprise her role in Devil Wears Prada 2, but only if there’s a fat paycheck involved and if that’s not forthcoming enough, a source in her camp says she’s more than willing to walk away.

“The original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career, and Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with her Amazon smash The Idea of You. But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Disney is intent on reuniting Anne, Meryl Steep and Emily Blunt but they’re going to find that Anne is going to be the hold-out, because she simply holds this property to a very high standard and because she needs to be compensated properly as the only true romantic comedy specialist in the cast.”

“In other words, she’s not going to just smile and take a million dollars for an extended cameo – the part needs to be substantial and the paycheck needs to be in the eight-figure range,” the source adds.

The first Devil Wears Prada film was released in 2006, earning Meryl, 75, praise for her dynamic role of Miranda Priestly and scoring her a nomination for Best Actress at the 79th Academy Awards. While she did not bring home the trophy that night, her acting resume speaks for itself, as she is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses of all time.

Fans are wondering how the sequel will top the original masterpiece, which has cemented itself as a pop culture phenomenon.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

According to Puck, the sequel will center around Emily, who is “a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.” So far, no release date for the film has been set.

“Anne is perfectly willing to play ball and do what she has to do to make this sequel a hit, but she’s not going to do it out of the kindness of her own heart and she’s perfectly prepared to hunker down in a negotiation over the next few months to get what she and her team think she has coming to her!” the source continues.

While fans are eagerly awaiting more details on the sequel, another major celebrity has thrown their hat in the ring for a role in the film — Sophie Turner. When asked during an interview if she was interested in being part of the sequel, the Game of Thrones alum was excited by the prospect.

“Yes! Oh my god. I’d want to be like an Emily Blunt character, I think,” she told Elle in an interview published on Wednesday, July 17. “Or like one of Miranda Priestley’s minions — well, like, Emily Blunt [in the first movie]. Oh my god. I can’t wait for that movie. Cast me! I’m free!”