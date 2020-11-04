After announcing his departure from the U.K. hit Wheeler Dealers, Ant Anstead hilariously joked about being unable to “hold onto” a wife, just one day before his estranged partner Christina Anstead officially filed for divorce.

It all started on Monday, November 2, when the 41-year-old revealed he would be leaving the English car show, which he has starred in since 2017. Shortly following the reveal, he sat down for a livestream chat with costar Mike Brewer and former Formula One mechanic Marc “Elvis” Priestly, who will be replacing him on the series.

“For me, I’m sad because you and me have got an amazing bromance,” Mike told Ant in a clip from the larger conversation shared via his Instagram Live. “There’s no, you know … People are gonna say ‘Brewer can’t hold onto these mechanics’ and all this nonsense.”

Ant responded jokingly, “Don’t worry, people say that about me and my wives!”

Life & Style confirmed that the mechanic’s estranged wife, 37, officially filed for divorce on Tuesday, November 3. The Flip or Flop star filed the paperwork in an Orange County court less than two months after announcing their split. She revealed their “difficult decision to separate” on Instagram in mid-September.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV star captioned a photo of herself and her former flame walking on the beach. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The reality TV couple started dating in October 2017. They got married at their Orange County home just over a year later in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019. The Christina on the Coast star also shares 9-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband and costar Tarek El Moussa.

An insider previously told Life & Style the split will be a “very difficult transition” for Christina’s two older children, who “adore” stepdad Ant and are “super attached to him.” However, the sourced noted, “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

At least the TV presenter has a sense of humor about the changes in his life!