Coparenting! Christina Anstead enjoyed some “girl time” while estranged husband Ant Anstead took their young son, Hudson, to get a haircut.

“The calm after the haircut,” the U.K. native, 41, captioned a photo on his Instagram Story of the 14-month-old with new, shorter locks. The almost-toddler’s blue eyes were shining as he sat on his proud dad’s lap following his big beauty day. Meanwhile, Christina, 37, shared a photo with two gal pals on her own social media, while adding that her relaxing day was “much needed.”

Ant and Christina “promised to coparent [son] Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style following the reality couple announcing their split after two years of marriage in September. “They love their kids.”

The source added their uncoupling will be a “very difficult transition” for their blended family. Christina shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has teenage kids Amelie, 17, and Archie, 13, with his former wife.

The Christina on the Coast star’s young children “adore” stepdad Ant and are “super attached to him,” the source said. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

Christina noted they would be handling the situation quietly while revealing their “difficult decision to separate” via Instagram in September. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” a statement on Christina’s Instagram page read. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” she wrote.

However, their split has seemingly taken its toll on the couple. Ant said he’s lost “23 pounds” after a commenter on Instagram said he looked “thinner.”

“Don’t worry, I will get it back on,” the Wheeler Dealers star assured. Ant previously opened up about his and Christina’s split via Instagram and alluded to the idea that it was not his decision. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote at the time. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

It looks like these two aren’t letting their issues interfere in Hudson’s life.