In it for the long haul? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have been one of Hollywood’s most solid couples for years, but they have recently stirred split speculation. Keep reading to see details about their marriage since welcoming their daughter.

Did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Split?

It does not seem as though Joshua, 44, and Jodie, 36, have broken up and neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Split speculation began on September 22, when eagle-eyed fans noticed the husband and wife did not follow each other on Instagram. Moreover, Jodie shared a sponsored picture on her feed with Joshua on the same day, but she did not tag him or mention him in the caption. For his part, the Dawson’s Creek alum posted about the same partnership with Motorola but opted to tag his wife in the cuddled-up snapshot and caption.

It appears the A-list couple caught wind of the speculation because they quietly began following each other on the social media platform shortly after chatter began about the odd scenario.

The last photo Jodie posted with her husband was on May 3, one day after they attended the Met Gala together. “I’m so honored to have been a part of fashion’s biggest night with my love, [Joshua],” the Queen & Slim actress gushed in a promotional post for Motorola.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor also posted about their outing at the A-list charity event, and prior to that, he shared a photo of them at the Critics Choice Awards in March.

Are Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Still Married?

Joshua and Jodie, who wed in 2019 one year after they were first romantically linked, have not given any indication that they have ended their relationship. In fact, they continually gushed about each other after welcoming their daughter in 2020.

The White Noise actress called parenting with Joshua “everything” in October 2021.

“He’s an amazing partner and an amazing dad,” Jodie said of her husband during an interview with People. “I love being a parent … It’s honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for.”

Joshua acknowledged that becoming a father changed his perspective in “every possible way.”

“It’s 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year,” he told Mr. Porter magazine at the time. “For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.”