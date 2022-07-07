Sharing rare glimpses of their rumored romance! Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have been sparking romance rumors for years, however the couple has never spoken publicly about their relationship. While the Little Women actress is notoriously off social media, her reported British beau often gives fans a look inside their apparent love with rare Instagram posts.

In December 2018, Page Six was first to report that things had turned romantic between Saoirse and Jack after they starred in the movie Mary Queen of Scots together. At the time, a source told the publication that “Jack was following her all over” while the pair attended a screening of their film.

“He even followed her to the bathroom and was waiting outside for her,” an insider added. “They were very close.”

A separate source told the publication, “We don’t know when they got together, we only found out on Tuesday night when they rolled up together — but they seem very happy and sweet.”

While the Dunkirk actor has stayed silent about his relationship status, he was willing to praise Saoirse’s talents after they worked together.

“Saoirse is a brilliant leader, she’s utterly fearless and she was remarkable during takes,” Jack gushed to ES Magazine in January 2019.

Over the years, Saoirse has also been asked about her love life in various interviews but plays coy. While chatting with The Telegraph in December 2019, the Lady Bird star was asked, “Am I allowed to ask if you’re going out with the person that everyone thinks you’re going out with?” She replied, “Noooo … ”

After staying low-key for a few years, it was announced in 2022 that the duo would be sharing the screen once again.

“It’s great, because she’s a wonderful, wonderful actress; one of the best there is!” Jack told The Laterals, in part, during a May 2022 interview about his and Saoirse’s movie The Outrun. “Anybody’s lucky to have her. So, it’s fantastic that this second film with her, I get to produce with her too. It’s also in Orkney, part of the world that we both adore.”

Despite keeping things under wraps, fans have become obsessed with the ins and outs of their rumored romance. So much so that there are multiple social media fan accounts dedicated to their apparent relationship. Scroll through our gallery to see rare photos of Saoirse and Jack over the years.