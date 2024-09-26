Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. With his divorce from wife Lilly Jay officially finalized, the 32-year-old actor is finally free to marry his Wicked costar, 31.

“Ethan is itching to propose to Ariana,” a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “He’s already looking at rings, so it’s only a matter of time before he pops the question.”

The idea of an engagement isn’t proving to be “Popular” with the singer’s inner circle, though. “Some of her friends, and especially her family, think she and Ethan should hold off, take things slow,” the source notes, pointing out that Ariana’s own divorce — from Dalton Gomez — was only finalized in March. “But Ari’s totally in love with him and would absolutely say yes if Ethan got down on one knee.”