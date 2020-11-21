Full of birthday love! Artem Chigvintsev shared a sweet birthday tribute to his fiancée, Nikki Bella, as she turned 37 on Instagram on Saturday, November 21.

“I want to wish the happiest birthday to my beautiful, and definitely better, other half,” the 38-year-old gushed over his future wife alongside a selfie of the couple cuddled up together. “You are my rock, you have been absolutely incredible as a mom to Matteo and I am so lucky to have you. I want to wish you lots of success, love and happiness, and everything you wish for yourself. I love you and miss you and can’t wait to see you to celebrate.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro sent love and well wishes to his partner, with whom he shares son Matteo, on her big day amid his busy rehearsal and shooting schedule for the ABC series. He is currently a finalist in the competition alongside his celebrity partner, Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Russian dancer has been making time for his relationship as much as possible despite his day-long rehearsals. On November 15, Nikki took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her fiancé’s considerate gestures. “Everyone, Artem surprised me,” she gushed at the time. “He came home with our favorite wine — this has a very special meaning to us — and, Artem I have to show them, he got me a dozen red roses … just because.”

The sweet couple — who got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris in November 2019 — are bouncing back after the Total Bellas star revealed she was suffering from postpartum depression due to Artem’s time away from the family while shooting DWTS, which left her feeling “lonely” and “unloved.”

“We were such a team — like through pregnancy and this pandemic [and] the first four weeks. I was just like, ‘I have a great thing going.’ When he left, my world got shook,” she told told Katherine Schwarzenegger during an Instagram Live session on November 12. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this on my own. Like, why did I say I could do this on my own?’”

The former wrestler recently revealed the pair plans on attending couples therapy with a trusted “life coach” to keep their relationship on track going forward. “We’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other,” Nikki told Us Weekly on November 2. “We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”