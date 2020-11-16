The sweetest pair! Nikki Bella‘s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, spoiled his ladylove with the most thoughtful gifts. “Everyone, Artem surprised me. He came home with our favorite wine — this has a very special meaning to us — and, Artem I have to show them, he got me a dozen red roses … just because,” the longtime Total Bellas star gushed on Sunday, November 15.

“I love you,” Nikki, 36, told her soon-to-be husband, 38, before the couple shared a passionate kiss. Clearly, Artem and the Incomparable coauthor, who welcomed son Matteo in July, are going strong. That said, they’ve definitely experienced some growing pains as new parents.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

After giving birth to Matteo, Nikki began to experience postpartum depression. During that time, Artem found out he would be appearing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Kaitlyn Bristowe. “I wanted to be supportive,” Nikki told Katherine Schwarzenegger during a Thursday, November 12, Instagram Live.

“We were such a team — like through pregnancy and this pandemic [and] the first four weeks. I was just like, ‘I have a great thing going.’ When he left, my world got shook,” the California native continued. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do this on my own. Like, why did I say I could do this on my own?’”

After trying to “do so many things” on her own, Nikki began to resent Artem. “It was so hard,” she admitted. “Brie [Bella] had shown me an article, like sometimes you can start to hate your partner. I’m like, ‘Brie, I think I’m there’ … I’m mad at him for all these things.”

Thankfully, through some open and honest communication, the lovebirds have decided to attend couples therapy after Artem leaves Dancing With the Stars. “We’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other,” Nikki revealed to Us Weekly. “We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”

