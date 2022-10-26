While she wasn’t part of the original season 8 Bachelor in Paradise cast, Kate Gallivan was brought in to shake things up. The Los Angeles-based realtor was one of five women who arrived during “split week” and is doing just fine on the show, especially since she looks amazing in a bikini!

Fans barely got to know Kate when she competed for Clayton Echard‘s heart during season 26 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated in week 2, but now she’s got a new chance to find romance. She initially hit it off with Jacob Rapini, and viewers are waiting to see where Kate’s romance journey takes her.

In a Bachelor Nation “Paradise Profile,” Kate shared five facts about her that she wanted fans of the show to know. The first was that she loves to ski. The professional home seller also noted that, “I have double-jointed elbows,” which makes her extra mobile in an albeit somewhat awkward to look at kind of way.

Kate’s also great in the kitchen, as she’s got some mean baking skills. She wrote, “I can make cinnamon rolls from scratch.” That should make a lucky contestant a very happy man if he wakes up to the smell of the delicious breakfast treat if he ends up with Kate at the end of Bachelor in Paradise.

While Kate looks right at home in her Instagram photos as a typical Southern California girl, she’s a transplant to the Golden State. “I’m originally from Tennessee, but I moved to California eight years ago,” the reality contestant confided. For her fifth secret about her, Kate shared that she’s never watched a single episode of the iconic NBC comedy Friends. “I know, I know. Don’t start with me,” she added about not checking out one of the most famous TV shows of all time.

If things don’t work out for Kate on the ABC reality series, she possibly has a chance to appear on another non-scripted hit. According to her LindedIn profile, Kate works for the Oppenheim Group, which is featured on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. She’s a full-time agent who started working for the high-powered real estate firm in 2021, according to her bio.

