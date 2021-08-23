Reefer madness. Katie Thurston responded to critics after she revealed she ate food infused with marijuana, also known as an “edible.”

“I just took an edible, laying on the floor of my living room surrounded by responsibilities, all while listening to medication music on Spotify,” Katie, 30, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, August 22. “And how are you?”

While some fans laughed at the comment and sent positive responses (and shared similar experiences), the post drew backlash from a number of Twitter users.

“Come on… 12 year olds are following you! Really? Was this post necessary?” one person wrote.

“C’mon Katie! Be better,” another person shared. “You really don’t think stuff through very well.”

“Not a very good role model to the younger viewers of [Bachelor Nation,]” a third social media user tweeted.

The star of season 17 of The Bachelorette didn’t hesitate to clap back at the haters and replied to the latter comment.

“Because I’m consuming a legal drug at a legal age within a legal state?” the Washington native responded.

One follower wanted the one-time contestant on The Bachelor to clarify her tweet, asking if she meant “meditation” music instead of “medication” music.

“Hahahahah yes but in some ways I guess it’s medication for the [mind],” she replied. “Or maybe this edible already hit.”

Katie, who got engaged to Blake Moynes during the finale of The Bachelorette in August, also revealed her favorites during this season of Bachelor in Paradise. She replied she was rooting for Tre Cooper, a contestant on her season of the Bachelorette, who Katie sent packing in week five. The reality TV star is also a fan of Tahzjuan Hawkins who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart in the 23rd season of The Bachelor but was sent home in week one. She also appeared in the previous season of Bachelor in Paradise; she was eliminated in week three.

“#BachelorInParadise was always my favorite from the franchise,” Katie wrote on August 16. “But getting to watch it tonight featuring your friends, your fiancé’s friends, and your exes is a whole different level and I can’t wait!”