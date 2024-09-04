The Bachelorette star Marcus Shoberg’s exes want him “held accountable” for his past alleged toxic behavior, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“All of his exes have gotten in contact since the show and have created a little support group amongst themselves,” the source tells Life & Style. “It’s actually a relief for his exes to know that they were not crazy, they were not the only ones.”

The insider adds that “none of Marcus’ exes wish bad on him,” though “they just want him to get help and to be held accountable” for his past behavior.

“It’s really a shock that he was cast on the show,” the source concludes.

Marcus, 32, made his reality TV debut during season 21 of The Bachelorette when he competed to win over Jenn Tran. While he caught the attention of Jenn, 26, and made it to the final two, Marcus was ultimately sent home before she got engaged to Devin Strader. Despite getting engaged during the finale episode, Jenn didn’t get her fairytale ending and revealed she and Devin, 28, split two months after their engagement.

As the season played out, several of Marcus’ exes came forward with allegations against him. One of Marcus’ exes previously told Life & Style that he was “literally talking to multiple girls” until the week before he started filming the dating reality show.

“Before he left, he proclaimed, ‘I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’ and said he is not ready for anything serious,” the ex – who remained anonymous – exclusively revealed. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

Meanwhile, other sources previously told Life & Style that Marcus was “not [on the show] for the right reasons.”

“He is not a good guy and it’s a shame that Jenn had to unknowingly be subjected to him,” one insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style, while a second source added, “Not everyone goes on the show for love and Marcus is not there for love. He’s there for admiration and maybe even [wanted] to be the next Bachelor.”

Throughout the season, Marcus admitted he was having a hard time fully falling in love with Jenn. While his fellow contestants seemed confident in their relationships with Jenn after their hometown dates, the Army veteran admitted he wasn’t sure if he saw a future with the leading lady.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

“Everyone’s feeling really confident about their hometowns. The guys seem like they – if given the opportunity – that they would get down on a knee and not have any reservations about that,” Marcus said in a confessional during the August 19 episode. “As happy and as excited and as optimistic as I want to feel, like, I just kind of feel like I’m behind right now. I’m trying my best to understand why. Honestly, it’s like this feeling of shame of not being there yet.”

He continued, “What are those guys doing that I’m incapable of right now? It does make me feel like there’s something wrong with me. Going into this rose ceremony, there’s no reason that I should be feeling the way that I’m feeling.”

While Marcus finally felt comfortable telling Jenn he loved her during the finale on Tuesday, September 3, he seemingly had the realization too late and she sent him home.