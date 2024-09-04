Although Marcus Shoberg made it to the final 2 on season 21 of The Bachelorette, he was not the man who ended up with Jenn Tran.

Why Did Jenn Tran and Marcus Shoberg Split on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn decided to let Marcus go during The Bachelorette finale. She dumped Marcus ahead of the last rose ceremony during an emotional segment.

It all kicked off at the start of the episode, where Marcus met Jenn’s mom and brother and continued to express that he was not yet certain of his future with Jenn. When asked if he was in love with Jenn, he said, “I believe that I can get there. I know that I’m not right now. I’ve been missing this feeling of certainty and I think that kind of makes me unsure. I want to get there for her.”

Later on in the episode, Jesse Palmer encouraged Marcus to tell Jenn that he loved her before it was too late. Jenn then went to visit Marcus in his hotel room to have a tearful conversation. She questioned whether or not Marcus was ready to propose. She also questioned whether or not he actually saw her in his future.

“I think I regret not diving deeper on what the future looks like,” Jenn said. “I feel like I tried and you just didn’t want to. Like I don’t know how I’m supposed to take that. You don’t know.”

“At the end of the day, I know that I love you. I want to be the type of person that fights for it. … I don’t want to give up on us,” he told her, before Jenn said she needed a moment alone to compose her thoughts.

“I’m sick and tired of investing so much time and energy to someone who doesn’t feel the same way,” Jenn said in a confessional.

“I opened my heart to you every second that I got, and I think I got lost in it and maybe gave too much along the way … I know that I’m worth it,” Jenn said when returning to the couch to sit with Marcus. “I’m done hinging my future on somebody being afraid to lose me. I’m done waiting around on somebody to get there. I’m just done. I genuinely had so much hope for us.”

Marcus admitted that he was “afraid” he wouldn’t find someone in the real world as great as Jenn. But in the end, Jenn told him she knew that their relationship wasn’t built to last. They said their goodbyes and Marcus went home. He later admitted he didn’t “expect” to be broken up with in that moment.

Marcus was a top contender for Jenn from the very beginning of the show. He received the first one-on-one date of the season and then scored a coveted second one-on-one before hometown dates. However, when it came to finding her life partner, it appears she saw a future with Devin instead of Marcus.

When Did The Bachelorette’s Jenn and Marcus Split?

Jenn and Marcus split in Hawaii during the finale, which was filmed in May 2024. The breakup aired less than four months later on September 3, 2024.

Prior to their split, Jenn and Marcus spent the night together in the fantasy suite, where she told him she loved him. However, he struggled to convey those same feelings and was admittedly not sure if he would be able to get engaged after such a short period of time.

Although Marcus did end up admitting that he “loved” Jenn during the finale, he still said he was “struggling” ahead of the final rose ceremony. Meanwhile, Devin continuously reiterated that he was in love with Jenn and she finally reciprocated those feelings after their fantasy suite date.

The Bachelorette’s Marcus Attended the ‘After the Final Rose’ Reunion

The Bachelorette finale featured a live aftershow, where Marcus talked to Jesse about his split from Jenn. “The hardest part for me was feeling like I let her down,” Marcus said when reflecting on their time in Hawaii.

Jenn then joined Marcus and Jesse out on the stage. “It’s been so long and I hope you’re doing so well. Our relationship meant so much to me … You are such a special person and I care so deeply for you,” she told him.

It appears there’s no bad blood between them. “I’m happy that we kind of came together and realized what needed to happen … You really did end up choosing yourself and your own happiness and your own needs,” Marcus said to her.

Jesse asked what would have happened if Marcus told Jenn he loved her sooner. “Unfortunately, I know that it wouldn’t have ended differently because it just wasn’t the right relationship,” Jenn said. She also said that her heart “wanted something different” than what she had with Marcus.

Jenn ended up proposing to Devin at the final rose ceremony but she revealed that he broke up with her via phone after the season was filmed.