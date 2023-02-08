She’s stunning! Bachelor contestant Ariel Frenkel is turning heads during Zach Shallcross’ season — and with her bikini photos.

The New York City native, 28, may be a newcomer to Bachelor Nation, but she was already living an exciting life. One look at her social media shows how well-traveled she is with photos in Austin, Miami, Spain, Italy, France and more.

It comes as no surprise she’s a jet-setter, considering she’s a self-described “thrill seeker.”

“Ariel is adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy!” her ABC bio reads. “She is a woman of the world and has traveled everywhere, from Europe to Asia to South America and more! When she’s not jet-setting, she loves exploring her hometown of New York City by going on long walks and listening to SZA.”

Zach, 26, splits his time between Texas and his native California, so it’s safe to say he doesn’t mind hopping on a plane.

In addition to their love of adventure, Ariel and Zach are both family oriented. The contestant “comes from a big, loving Ukrainian” brood and hopes to “find love like her parents have.”

The leading man also uses his mom and dad’s relationship as a blueprint.

“His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like,” reads his bio. “He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner.”

Fans first met Zach when he appeared as a Bachelorette contestant during Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s joint season in 2022. Although he made it to the finale, he and Rachel, 26, split after an awkward fantasy suite date.

While he’s giving love another try, the tech executive has promised that he’s ready for marriage.

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” he told People in September 2022. “I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

