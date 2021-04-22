Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett accused television gossip writer Stephen Carbone, a.k.a. Reality Steve, of sexually harassing her and posted alleged text messages between the two on Wednesday, April 21.

Demi’s post about Reality Steve, 45, came amid former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez calling him out for past sexist articles about the show’s stars, including Jade Roper, on her “Chatty Broads” podcast.

“No, you haven’t changed,” Demi, 26, wrote in response to Steve apologizing for the situation. He tweeted that he’s worked to “change that line of thinking.”

“I was afraid to say anything out of fear of your retribution, but then, I thought of the many other future women to come on this show, and I don’t think they deserve it either,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said in a written statement. “You haven’t changed, Steve, and future women don’t deserve your harassment, either.”

Demi said many cast members “try to have a professional relationship” with Steve “out of fear” that he will talk “bad” about them. “After you outed me as a bisexual before I had a chance to tell my family, I figured f—k it! I might as well respond to you to try to avoid you gossiping about my personal life any longer,” the Texas native continued about why she became amicable with the TV writer. Before season 6 of Paradise aired in 2019, Steve broke the news that Demi and ex-fiancée Kristian Haggerty would be the first same-sex couple in franchise history.

Demi claimed “last August” Steve contacted her because he wanted to share something that “was bizarre” and he “couldn’t put into writing,” which turned out to be a “graphic sex dream” he had about her.

“I felt uncomfortable and wasn’t sure how I should handle your unwanted and unprompted sexual advance. So, I laughed and tried to get off the phone with you as quickly as possible,” she explained. “I was always friendly to you and you took my friendliness as an excuse to trick me into listening to your sexual fantasies about me. It felt gross. I don’t think I deserved to have you make me feel this way.”

The reality star also shared screenshots of alleged text messages between the two. “I reeeeeally hope I can trust you with what I told you. I wanted to share it with you [because] it was so random and so funny,” a text allegedly from Steve read, to which Demi responded, “No worries.”

“But it was f—king hot ha ha. If it sucked, I wouldn’t have told you,” a separate text read.

Steve commented on Demi’s tweet shortly after she posted. “I had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way,” he wrote. “I am apologizing now knowing how uncomfortable I made you feel. I crossed boundaries I didn’t think at the time I was crossing. I did not know this until today. So for that, I hope you can accept my apology.”