Barbie Ferreira showed off her recent weight loss in ​a series of photos posted to Instagram. However, some fans believe the Euphoria alum had some help ​shedding the pounds by using Ozempic.

“So quirky vibes,” Barbie, 27, wrote ​on Monday, July 15, alongside the carousel of images.

In the pictures, the former American Apparel model flaunted her slim figure in a form-fitting brown dress with a low neckline. Barbie accessorized her look with a gold necklace and black flip flops.

Fans were quick to accuse Barbie of taking the popular weight loss drug Ozempic in the comments.

“Ozempic has claimed another angel,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another added, “Ozempic really snapped on this one.”

Others criticized the actress for once preaching body positivity as a plus-size model only to lose weight.

“Why all of my role models are getting skinny? You gave me confident [sic] and I started to love my body, but now I think I should use that ozempic s–t,” lamented one person.

Barbie sat down with British Vogue in July 2020 and opened up about her feelings regarding her body when she was younger.

“From my preteens to being a teenager, I didn’t like the way I looked in any way,” Barbie explained. “I would take very artsy pictures of myself where I was wearing a lot of makeup and put them on Tumblr, but I would never show my body.”

When the interviewer asked Barbie when that changed, she replied, “When I started modeling, I was faced with the reality that I can’t hide anymore. It put me in a position where I was forced to love myself. Being in front of a camera has taught me more about myself than I could ever teach myself. I always felt so small… Well, emotionally small, and physically big. I felt like nothing special. But having a community of people online who were supportive has opened my eyes in many ways.”

The Nope star also touched on being labeled a “body positive activist,” a term she wasn’t necessarily a fan of at first.

“Because I’m bigger, I get asked about body positivity in everything I do, which is redundant. It’s not helping to normalize things,” Barbie said. “Stepping into a career that has historically had rigid standards of beauty, people definitely projected me as this body-positive activist and I owned that in the beginning.”

The Unpregnant actress continued, “But over the years, I’ve found my own version of that, where it’s not just about size. Now I’m kind of more like, ‘Let’s just shake this whole thing up.’ There’s this predestined fantasy in Hollywood and fashion that I’d literally love to see broken down so that anyone who is different can find their space in there.”

Barbie’s role as Kat Hernandez on Euphoria helped the New York native shoot to fame, and fans were disappointed when she left the series after two seasons. However, Barbie said it was a mutual decision between herself and producers.

“I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Barbie said in an interview with Variety in April 2023. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”