Jacob Elordi Weight Loss Transformation: Before, After Photos

Jacob Elordi Has Undergone a Few Weight Loss Transformations: See His Before and After Photos

Jacob Elordi is a talented actor who fully embodies the identity and characteristics of the characters he portrays on screen. The Euphoria star has even undergone physical transformations for his roles, like his portrayal of an army surgeon in the upcoming limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

“Yeah, I’m a little bit light so I was concerned about wearing, you know, such baggy clothes,” Jacob admitted to Jimmy Fallon during an October 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show. “But yeah, I’ve lost a decent amount of weight to play a prisoner of war. So, I’m a little bit concerned because I think I look like – I’ve seen a few photos on the internet of me as Slender Man.”

However, this isn’t the first time he’s dropped weight for work. Keep scrolling to see Jacob’s weight loss transformations over the years.