Off the market! Julianne Hough is dating longtime friend Ben Barnes, Life & Style exclusively confirmed. “Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance,” a source told Life & Style in August 2022.

“They’ve officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they’re not together, they FaceTime every day,” the insider added. “They’re so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She’s never been happier.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the British actor.

Who Is Julianne Hough’s Boyfriend Ben Barnes?

As it turns out, Ben is actually a pretty major star. Not only has he made headlines for his roles in The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, but he’s also a successful musician. The England native released his first-ever EP Songs for You in October 2021.

“As you get older, your priorities start to shift, and what’s important to you starts to shift,” he told People in September 2021 of his original songs. “And music has always been, since I was very young, something that I loved… The 80-year-old me is never going to regret making some music and sharing it. How can that ever be wrong?”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

He’s set to reprise his role as General Aleksander Kirigan, otherwise known as the Darkling, in Shadow and Bone season 2.

How Old is Ben Barnes?

The actor was born on August 20, 1981, in London, England.

What Is Ben Barnes’ Net Worth?

The Netflix star has a reported net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Ben Barnes and Julianne Hough Meet?

They were actually friends for a while before things turned romantic between them. Before Life & Style broke the news that Ben and Julianne were a couple, the duo sparked romance rumors in April 2020 when they spent time together amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They were spotted out a second time in January 2021. As they say, the third time’s the charm! Amid romance confirmation, Ben and Julianne were seen walking together through New York’s Washington Square Park in August 2022. The new couple comes just after the Dancing With the Stars alum and Charlie Wilson split.

“They were physically attracted to each other but didn’t gel emotionally,” a source told In Touch in August 2022 about the breakup, noting that things ended a “few months ago.”