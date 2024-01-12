This winter, we discovered the wardrobe essential we never knew we needed: a puffer vest. It’s the ultimate cool-girl layering piece, delivering fashion and function at the same time. Much like a coat (minus the sleeves), this versatile vest will keep you warm with puffy padding when you’re outside in chilly weather. But you can also wear this outerwear inside as additional insulation!

If you’re looking for a trendy puffer vest that won’t break the bank, we just found the perfect one for you. This is the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Outerwear Vests on Amazon, and it’s currently on sale for 47% off! It’s comfy-chic with an oversized fit. Keep scrolling to shop our Deal of the Day!

Get the Athlisan Women’s Zip-Up Puffer Vest for just $26 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Athlisan Women’s Zip-Up Puffer Vest could easily pass as an expensive purchase. We’d never know this closet staple was from Amazon! From the construction to the cut, this puffer vest is a luxury lookalike. The high collar blocks out the wind while the drawstring hem allows you to adjust the fit to your liking. And the length covers your hips without dragging down too far.

Puffer vests are basically our purses at this point. Thanks to the two side pockets for convenient storage, you can go hands-free on the go! Throw in your phone, wallet and keys, and then take a walk or run errands without worrying about a bag.

There are 10 different colors to choose from, but you can’t go wrong with basic black. As for styling, our favorite OOTD formula is a long-sleeve shirt and leggings with an oversized vest on top. You can take this ‘fit from the gym to the grocery store. Hoodies also look great with puffer vests! If you want to dress up your vest, opt for high-waisted jeans and a bodysuit or crop top instead.

No matter how you choose to rock this puffer vest, one thing’s for sure — you don’t want to miss this major deal!

