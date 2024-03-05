Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s safe to say that you can never have too many bras. There are practically limitless options available, and that even includes special bras for every occasion you can think of. Think about it — strapless bras come in handy when you’re wearing tube tops or formal gowns. Meanwhile, push-up bras are helpful when you want to boost your bust temporarily. If you decide to breastfeed after welcoming a new child, nursing bras provide easier access for your new bundle of joy. Best of all? There are comfy sports bras that fit like a glove and provide adequate support in the process.

Whether you’re working up a sweat during a high-impact workout class or going for a casual stroll, you can’t go wrong with a sports bra. Frankly, you can even wear them on casual days when you’re wearing loungewear sets. Right now, Amazon is offering major savings on one of its bestselling sports bras.

Get the Gym People Longline Sports Bra for just $18 (originally $27) at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra is a refreshing find. More than just an ordinary sports bra, this number one bestseller features a longline design so it can be worn as a crop top. It’s made of lightweight, breathable and stretchy fabric so it feels extra soft. The fabric has a sweat-wicking formula to keep you dry while you’re working out. It comes with full coverage and a U-back racerback design to provide additional support.

In terms of our favorite features, the bra has removable pads that you can ditch whenever you want. Plus, it’s great for low, high and medium-impact activities. Due to its versatile style, this doesn’t have to be your everyday gym bra. You can team it with denim jeels and strappy heels for an elevated take. You can even pair it with an oversized blazer and high-waist trousers!

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Final Sale: $18 $27 Description Work out in style, courtesy of this bestselling sports bra. Score it while it's on sale right now on Amazon.

Shoppers can score this bestselling sports bra in 28 different shades, in women’s sizes XS-3XL. It comes in a variety of blue, red and green hues. In terms of neutral colors available, shoppers can snag this bra in muted versions of white, khaki and gray.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new bra to wear to your next Orange Theory class or something to add a bit of spunk to your wardrobe, you have to check out this bestselling sports bra. Snag it now while it’s still on sale for just $18 — now that’s what we call a dreamy deal!

Get the Gym People Longline Sports Bra for just $18 (originally $27) at Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.