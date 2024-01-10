It’s safe to say that anything Kendall Jenner touches turns to gold, right? The reality-star-turned supermodel has a decorated résumé stacked with iconic gigs. After starring in the Jacquemus holiday campaign, the 818 Tequila founder was officially named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. Along with her prestigious new role, the 28-year-old was also named the face of L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara.

In early December, the model debuted the handbag essential at the Academy Museum Gala in a glamorous beauty look styled by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. No stranger to the brand, Jenner also reportedly loves the L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara.

If you want to achieve wispy lashes like the model, you can snag the mascara on Amazon right now!

Get the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Mascara $16 Description Mascara is a makeup essential. Amazon has a slew of beauty essentials — and our latest discovery is this mascara which Kendall Jenner debuted in December!

Makeup enthusiasts new and old know all about the brilliance that is L’Oréal Paris. From affordable foundations to long-lasting lipsticks, if you name a beauty need, L’Oréal Paris has it covered. This lightweight product delivers fanned-out lashes which look up to 1.4 times bigger — seriously!

A multi-level bristle brush adds volume and length. The brush grabs each lash from the inner to the outer corner for root-to-tip application. The mascara is enriched with a 5% stretchflex complex to wrap around each lash and provide additional definition. The fun doesn’t end there. Kiss raccoon eyes goodbye, courtesy of a smudge, clump, and flake-resistant formula. The mascara also boasts up to 24-hour wear.

An instant hit with shoppers, the black-brown shade became the number one new release on Amazon and instantly sold out after its debut last month. Luckily, restocking exists — and beauty mavens can still grab the mascara in black, black waterproof and blackest black.

Ready to achieve wispy, voluminous lashes without strips or professional-grade extensions? The Kendall Jenner-approved L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara is available right now on Amazon. Shop now, and get ready to wow!

