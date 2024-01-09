It’s always a good time when Selena Gomez hits the red carpet! The Only Murders in the Building star attended the Golden Globes this past Sunday night, reuniting with best friend Taylor Swift. However, her glamorous ensemble was more than enough to make us do a double-take.

The Rare Beauty founder wowed in a red Armani Privé dress with intricate black rosette detailing. As Gomez made her way down the carpet rocking a slicked-back bun, she smiled and waved at photographers. Gomez stunned with a jet-black manicure on her short, natural-length nails. If you’re wondering how the superstar achieved her all-black mani, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can recreate it using $8 nail polish.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik used three products from the iconic nail brand essie to achieve the edgy, high-gloss manicure. If you’re a beauty maven on a budget, prepare to be floored! The manicurist to the stars achieved Gomez’s look with products under $15. “Selena’s custom dress is such an amazing red with black accents, and we felt the nails should play off that,” Bachik explained in a statement obtained by Life and Style. “The black high-gloss shine found in the flowers on the front was the perfect inspiration.”

First, Bachik prepped Gomez’s nails with essie’s on a roll apricot nail and cuticle oil. Next, he applied essie’s Nail Polish in the Licorice. To finish, Bachik applied essie’s gel-setter top coat to deliver a high-gloss shine and seal in color.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, essie is notorious for crafting iconic shades at affordable prices which won't break the bank. A go-to pick for celebs and everyday shoppers, essie's nail polishes deliver even, professional-quality applications.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, essie is notorious for crafting iconic shades at affordable prices which won’t break the bank. A go-to pick for celebs and everyday shoppers, essie’s nail polishes deliver even, professional-quality applications.

Streaking and thinness can make nailing a black manicure a bit difficult. However, essie nips that in the bud. Along with an easy glide brush which suits every nail size, essie’s Licorice shade can achieve an edgy mani with up to two coats. The nail polish features a streak-free formula that delivers flawless coverage and durability.

If sparkling black manicures are your style, essie has you covered. The brand has an extensive collection of over one thousand nail polish shades inspired by fashion and cultural trends. Best of all? The nail polishes feature a vegan formula.

Whether you’re headed to your biweekly nail appointment or DIY’ing a manicure at home, be sure to check out the essie Nail Polish in Licorice while it’s still on sale for just $8.

