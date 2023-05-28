Billie Eilish Slams ‘Women Hating' Body-Shamers: 'I Feel Comfortable'

Not holding back! Billie Eilish had a message for “women hating ass weirdos” who have continued to comment on her body throughout the “Bad Guy” singer’s successful career.

“I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” the California native, 21, shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 27. “And now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout … and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest, blah blah … you guys are true idiots.”

Billie continued, telling those “f–king bozos” that she “can be both.” Concluding her first Instagram Stories post she added, “LET WOMEN EXIST!”

The “Happier Than Ever” musician posted more Instagram Stories slides to make her point.

“Did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!???” she asked followers “Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things.”

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Concluding her social media rant, Billie made it clear that “femininity does not equal weakness,” posting a close-up photo of her face.

“Insane right? who knew?” she added, sarcastically. “And also, totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Billie rose to fame at 15 following the release of her song “Ocean Eyes.” Since then, she’s grown up in the public eye with many people criticizing her fashion choices. Billie has become known for wearing oversized designer digs while performing and walking red carpets.

Because of this, the Grammy Award winner has no qualms when it comes to calling out haters that make negative social media comments about how she looks and the way she dresses.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she told British Vogue in May 2021. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Billie added, “Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven’t felt really desired. But that’s really my whole life, though, so I don’t know if it’s anything to do with fame. … Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”