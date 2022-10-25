Working On Her Fitness! Billie Eilish Is All Smiles Leaving the Gym in Los Angeles: See Photos

Working on her fitness! Billie Eilish looked happy than ever while leaving the gym in Studio City, California, on Monday, October 24.

The “Bad Guy” songstress, 20, was all smiles while wearing a black tank top, short shorts and a sports bra. She accessorized her workout look with a black headband and Converse sneakers. While walking to her car, the fresh-faced beauty held on to a giant water bottle and a backpack.

This look comes as a departure from her normally baggy clothes. Since her rise to fame, Billie has been candid about her body image.

“It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery,” she shared during a May 2021 interview with British Vogue. “If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f–k it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Initially, the California native would go out in public wearing oversized T-shirts and pants to combat commentary on her looks.

“Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven’t felt really desired. But that’s really my whole life, though, so I don’t know if it’s anything to do with fame,” the musician admitted during the same interview. “Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

Billie’s Monday outing was the first time she was seen publicly after appearing to debut a new romance with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford on October 13. While they’ve kept budding relationship rumors under wraps, the pair have been spotted packing on the PDA multiple times around Los Angeles.

A now-viral TikTok taken by a fan showed the two holding hands while walking around Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Days later, on October 18, the musicians were photographed sharing a smooch after enjoying dinner at an Indian restaurant in Studio City. Photos obtained by Page Six at the time showed Billie and Jesse holding hands and leaning into each other for a kiss. However, neither have publicly spoken about where they stand.

