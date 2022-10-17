New couple alert? Billie Eilish sparked dating rumors with The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford while the pair enjoyed dinner out and about in Los Angeles on October 13.

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress wore a Gucci top while enjoying a meal with the California rocker at vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen, according to photos obtained by TMZ. In the snaps, the couple looked engrossed in conversation with each other while chowing down on what appeared to be pasta.

Neither Billie nor Jesse has spoken publicly about the budding romance rumors. Keep reading for more details.

Who Is Jesse Rutherford?

The California native is the lead singer of the band The Neighbourhood, who has released songs including “The Beach” and “Sweater Weather.” Jesse is also an actor, who has appeared in a few roles in the early 2000s. He’s since focused on music.

Before being romantically linked to Billie, the musician was in relationships with Anabel Englund until 2014 and Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021.

Are Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Dating?

While neither of them have spoken publicly about the romance rumors, it’s unclear where their relationship status actually stands. However, sources told TMZ that the two were packing on the PDA during their dinner date. A now-viral TikTok shared by a fan days later, appeared to show the two holding hands while attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Who Has Billie Eilish Dated in the Past?

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the “Bad Guy” singer has had a few relationships but kept them all under wraps. She was dating Brandon Quention Adams, otherwise known as Q, somewhere between 2018 and 2019. While their timeline is unclear, he was featured in her The World’s a Little Blurry, which premiered in February 2021. “I love you and I’m in love with you,” she told him at one point in the film.

“I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you,” Billie shared, explaining the reason behind their breakup. “I didn’t stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow, I’m missing so much because I’m worried about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I tried.”

Then, in April 2021, she started sparking romance rumors with Matthew Tyler Vorce. He confirmed their split via Instagram in May 2022.