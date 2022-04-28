Everything she wanted! Having just turned 20 in December 2021, Billie Eilish is already a seven-time Grammy recipient and an Oscar winner. The “Ocean Eyes” singer blew up at an even younger age, when she was only 16 years old, when her debut EP was released in 2017.

Billie’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $53 million, according to Forbes, which made her the youngest person ever to be featured on its Celebrity 100 list in 2020. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of her paycheck comes from her music work, although she has only been making music for a few years now.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about how Billie accrued her impressive net worth!

How Much Has Billie Earned From Her Music?

With two studio albums under her belt and an abundance of other musical releases, Billie’s earnings are what dreams are made of. According to Forbes, her debut record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? sold more than 3.9 million units after its release in March 2019. The album went on to reach triple platinum and became the No. 1 album of the year. That accounts for a good portion of her millions!

How Much Did She Earn From Her Documentary?

Apple TV+ first nabbed Billie’s documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, in 2019. Multiple outlets at the time reported that she earned a $25 million paycheck for the film, with her label, Interscope Records, producing the film for an estimated budget between $1 million and $2 million, a source revealed to Billboard in late 2019.

What Awards Has Billie Won?

At the 2020 Grammys, Billie became the first female to take home four awards in one night. That year alone, she won for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She again found Grammys success in 2021, with nominations in multiple categories like Song of the Year and Record of the Year. At the 2021 award show, Billie became the first artist to win the Best Song Written For Visual Media category for a movie that hadn’t yet come out.

How Has Billie’s Net Worth Changed Over the Years?

Forbes’ 2022 estimate for Billie’s net worth of $53 million is more than double the amount her net worth was estimated at in 2019, with multiple sources estimating her net worth to be $25 million. At such a young age, it seems the singer-songwriter is just getting started.