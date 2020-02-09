Edgy and cool! Billie Eilish wowed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet in head to toe Chanel ahead of her performance during the big show on February 9. The singer brought her signature style with a touch of glam for the 92nd annual Academy Awards, and she’s always one to watch for best dressed.

Billie rocked an oversized white fuzzy suit decked out in bedazzled Chanel logos. Her hands were gleaming with large rings, white lace Chanel gloves and diamond-studded black nails. She added two chunky necklaces and dangling earrings to add some extra personality to the ensemble.

The accessories didn’t stop there. The “Bad Guy” songstress pinned up her electric-green hair with more Chanel accessories.

The 18-year-old’s older brother and producer, , also attended the A-list event. The two are a powerhouse of music, and although Billie may be in the spotlight, she never forgets that they’re a team.

She gave him a special shout-out at ‘s Hitmakers brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood on December 6 while accepting the Hitmaker of the Year award.

“When we were working on [When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?], somebody told me and my brother, Finneas who’s my co-writer, that there was no hit on the album,” she admitted. “I don’t know how that was supposed to help anyone, but that fool was wrong!” Billie and Finneas went on to sweep at the 2020 Grammys so live and learn, right?

“A big thank you to my big brother Finneas. Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he’s four years older than me and we’ve been best friends forever,” she continued. “We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive.”

We will never get enough of Billie and her amazing style. Keep slaying, girl!