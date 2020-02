Now that’s how it’s done! When Billie Eilish took the 2020 Grammys stage with brother Finneas O’Connell, no one could tear their eyes away. The brother-sister duo performed “When the Party’s Over,” and their rendition was absolutely haunting. As the Grammy-winning producer played the piano, his younger sister crooned into the mic. Watch the siblings’ song in the video above.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock