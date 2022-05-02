Billie Eilish Is Beautiful Inside and Out! See the Singer’s Bikini Pictures and Swimsuit Moments

Singer Billie Eilish is an undeniable force in the music industry. The “Bad Guy” artist rose to stardom in her late teens and her fans love listening to every one of her epic ballads. Billie has spoken out about self-confidence, which may be why chooses to keep her personal life private. However, she once uploaded a few bikini and swimsuit moments via Instagram during a Hawaiian vacation in 2020.

“Been gone,” she captioned the post in January of that year. Some of the images featured different areas in Kaua’i, whereas a few others included swimming moments between the “Ocean Eyes” crooner and her pals. She also included a video of herself wearing a black top standing under a shower head.

While Billie seemed to enjoy her picturesque vacay at the time, she later opened up to Dazed magazine in April 2020 about the harsh criticism she faced for her post.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” Billie recalled, referring to the online scrutiny she received for that Instagram posts’ bikini snapshots. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18, she’s a whore.’ Like dude, I can’t win. I cannot win.”

The Los Angeles native also revealed a time when she felt uncomfortable in her own body.

“There was a point last year where I was naked and didn’t recognize my body ‘cause I hadn’t seen it in a while,” she added. “I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?’”

In a separate interview with Elle, the “Therefore I Am” artist admitted how online bullying affected her in her early teenage years. She also noted that she opted for baggy clothes in her singing career “because of [her] body.”

“If that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship — or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating,” Billie said in January 2021, referring to the public criticism she received. “I was, like, starving myself … I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed — when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe.”

She concluded by mentioning she “thought that [she] would be the only one dealing with [her] hatred for [her] body,” but added, “I guess the internet also hates my body. So that’s great … The internet hates women.”

Despite the body-shaming, Billie encourages self-love and her fans applauded her for sharing those vacation photos at the time by commenting on her post.

“Don’t listen to the idiots,” one fan commented on her 2020 Instagram post. “They are not real fans if they body-shame anyone!”

Countless others also weighed in, with one adding, “You are a beautiful and talented young lady. Do what makes you happy!”

