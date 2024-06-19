Billy Ray Cyrus amended his May divorce filing to include new accusations against estranged wife Firerose. He made the amendment, which was obtained by Us Weekly, on Monday, June 17.

“Additionally, since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” the new document says. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

Billy Ray, 62, shares daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, and is the adoptive father of Tish’s daughter Brandi from a previous relationship. He did not specify which daughter he was referring to in his divorce amendment.

On May 23, Billy Ray filed to annul his marriage to Firerose, 34, whom he married in October 2023. He said the marriage was “obtained by fraud” and later sought a temporary restraining order against Firerose amid claims that she made unauthorized purchases with his credit cards, according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Firerose – whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges – filed her own documents on June 14, accusing her estranged husband of “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” according to People.

In response to the allegations, Billy Ray’s attorneys told Us Weekly, “The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

They also included a handwritten letter that Firerose allegedly sent the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer after he filed for divorce. “I miss you more than I can possibly explain in words Baby,” the letter said. “Please let’s work this out and not become anything but closer out of his hellish experience.”

Fans have suspected that Billy Ray’s relationship with Miley, 31, has been strained since his divorce from Tish, 57, which was finalized in 2022. The pop star has publicly shown support for her mom’s relationship with Dominic Purcell and even served as maid of honor at their wedding in 2023. However, she has not done the same when it comes to her father, and noticeably failed to mention him while accepting two awards at the Grammys in February.

Still, she threw some praise Billy Ray’s way while appearing on the June 12 episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “Honestly, my mom is my hero,” she said. “My father — I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he’s guided me on both.”

Meanwhile, Noah, 24, did not go to Tish and Dominic’s wedding, and was photographed wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus T-shirt while out and about on the same day as the nuptials. Earlier this year, it was reported by Us Weekly that Noah was “seeing” Dominic, 54, before he started dating her mother in 2022.