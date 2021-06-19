Grateful. Bachelor in Paradise alum Carly Waddell gave a health update via her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 18, just four days after her shocking hospitalization on Monday, June 14.

“Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your prayers,” the 35-year-old captioned a photo of herself laying in a gurney in an ambulance. “This was me Monday being rushed to the hospital from the airport. It’s a long story I’ll share really soon. I just got my phone back from losing it on an airplane in the midst of a medical emergency. Still not quite sure what is/was wrong. I’ll update you in the next few days. I’m just exhausted.”

Carly Waddell/Instagram

The reality star’s estranged husband, fellow BiP alum Evan Bass, was the one who revealed that Carly had been rushed to the hospital. “Carly’s first ambulance ride,” the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram Story photo of his wife laying in a hospital bed with her eyes closed. “She’s gonna be OK, and my goodness, this brings back some memories.”

He continued, “Thanks for all the prayers and support. After [nine] hours we left the hospital but she’s still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she’s beloved.”

The erectile dysfunction specialist also noted that he wanted to wait to share more details until his former flame was able to herself. “I know y’all wanna know what’s going on, but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share,” Evan wrote. “I did get her permission to share [the] photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin. In all the madness, she lost her phone, and she really needs to rest, so it might be a bit.”

In December 2020, the pair announced they were getting a divorce after three years of marriage. They met during season 3 of the summer dating series and got married the following year in Mexico. The duo shares daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 19 months.

Carly later revealed that Evan was the one who asked for a divorce. “We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We’ve been going to therapy for years,” she explained in a YouTube video. “We tried. We tried, y’all, for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy.”

The ABC personality went on to reveal the cause of their split, “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top. If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard.”