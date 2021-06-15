Bachelor Nation star Carly Waddell was rushed to the hospital on Monday, June 14, and ex Evan Bass gave an update about his estranged wife being in “rough shape” amid the scary situation.

“Carly’s first ambulance ride,” Evan, 38, captioned a photo via his Instagram Story of Carly, 35, laying in a hospital bed with her eyes closed. “She’s gonna be OK, and my goodness, this brings back some memories.”

Evan Bass/Instagram

The erectile dysfunction specialist was seemingly referring to season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise when he fell ill and had to go to the hospital in Mexico. Carly was by his side, and that is where their love began to bloom.

Although the singer was able to go home after “nine hours” at the hospital, she’s not completely in the clear yet. Evan acknowledged they “may have to go back” in a separate message thanking their followers for the “thoughts and prayers” on his Instagram Story.

Evan Bass/Instagram

“I know y’all wanna know what’s going on, but it’s her health and story to tell if she wants to share,” the reality star wrote. “I did get her permission to share [the] photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.”

Evan added, “In all the madness, she lost her phone, and she really needs to rest, so it might be a bit.”

Carly and Evan wed in June 2017 in Mexico after getting engaged during season 4 of Paradise, and their big day was officiated by former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. They share two children — daughter Isabella, 3, and son Charlie, 19 months. Evan also has three older sons, Nathan, Liam and Ensley, from his previous marriage to Marie Bass.

In December 2020, the Bachelor couple announced their split after three years of marriage. Carly has since taken to her YouTube channel to share more details inside their uncoupling, including that Evan was the one who asked for the divorce.

“We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We’ve been going to therapy for years,” she explained. “We tried. We tried, y’all, for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy.”

“We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves. And, ultimately, I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kinda came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top,” Carly continued about the reason behind their breakup. “If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble. The last two years have just been really hard. We’ve been trying to figure it out and trying, trying, trying.”

The pair has yet to finalize their divorce, but Evan told his Instagram followers during a Q&A on June 12 that he is “dating” again.