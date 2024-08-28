Blake Shelton is in a great place with Gwen Stefani after slimming down and ditching bad habits – and now he’s taking it a step further by indulging in beauty splurges and workouts that have country pals teasing he’s gone from country king to Hollywood pretty boy!

“He’s indulging in spa treatments and manicures and more. Even his feet look nice due to the regular pedicures he’s getting,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“He used to make fun of metro guys but now here he is loving the facials and massages and night creams. He doesn’t care if it has a few folks laughing at him,” the insider explains.

Blake’s wife, Gwen, 54, is all for her husband’s new beauty care routine.

“Happy wife, happy life is his mantra and Gwen’s loving this new improved smooth and slim version of Blake, so it’s all worth the time and money and friendly heckling,” says the source.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The “God’s Country” singer, 48, showed off both sides of his new look in his June music video with Post Malone for “Pour Me a Drink.”

While Blake was initially seen playing a liquor store clerk in a baseball cap, later in the video he sported slicked back hair with product in it and light stubble in party scenes with Post, 29. The Oklahoma native wore trim-fit jeans and a fitted blue shirt, which showed off his weight loss.

Also gone in recent months are the CMA winner’s salt and pepper locks. Blake’s hair is now primarily a golden-brown color, and his shorter facial hair has taken away the look of additional gray hair.

Gwen revealed how Blake kept his beauty routine quite simple in a December 2022 appearance on Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan‘s “Gloss Angeles” podcast.

“I don’t want to reveal too much … but this is a man that wakes up and can’t even wash his face inside a normal sink. He has to come to the kitchen because he’s so tall! But that’s about it,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer explained.

Perhaps Gwen’s beauty routine has rubbed off on her country music superstar husband.

“Besides exercise and eating right, one skincare secret is hydration. I like my skin to look super dewy,” The Voice judge told LVR magazine in August 2022.

When Gwen launched her GXVE makeup line in March of that year, she made sure to include a hydrating and priming face oil, which she lauded, “It helps give your skin a youthful, moist glow.”

In May an insider revealed exclusively to Life & Style that Blake lost as much as 20 pounds by eating lean proteins, veggies and fruits — and even cut back on beer after Gwen laid down the law. “Blake feels like a new man,” the source said. “Before, he was huffing and puffing going up stairs — but now he’s darting up and down with no trouble at all!”

The Anaheim, California, native also got her husband to ditch his favorite frozen pizzas and other junk foods in favor of sensible, well-portioned meals.

Gwen had another more intimate reason she wanted Blake to drop some weight.

“She said no nookie until she saw improvement. It may have sounded harsh, but she had to make Blake realize she was serious!” the insider spilled. “He’s tried to lose weight before with little to no success. But Gwen put her foot down. She wants him to stick around, and his unhealthy habits were grating on her nerves!”

The Barmageddon host initially found his new eating plan to be “torture” but changed his attitude after he saw the results.

“Their love life has greatly improved, and Blake has more stamina and energy now than he’s had in years. He realizes he really let himself go. Now there’s sizzle in their marriage again,” the source shared.