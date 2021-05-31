These Fun Celebrity Manicures Are All the #Nailspo You Need

When it comes to manicures in Hollywood, less isn’t always more! In fact, most of your favorite celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Halsey, are all about decking their nails out in fun colors, designs and patterns.

Of course, the average A-lister doesn’t paint their own nails. With that, there are many talented manicurists that built a career off of keeping stars’ nails looking fresh. Take Chaun Legend, for example. Not only does Chaun, whose real name is Chaun Peth, work with the Kardashian-Jenner family, but his clients also include Cardi B, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and more.

“My aunts and uncles owned nail salons and they were always telling me, ‘You’ll be great at doing nails. You’re pretty artistic,’” Chaun recalled to Page Six in a December 2020 interview. “They all had big houses and nice cars and were always going on trips, so that stuck in the back of my head and I [realized that doing] nails could be a very lucrative job.”

When Chaun first moved to Los Angeles, it was a struggle to build his clientele. However, after receiving a “like” from Kylie on Instagram in 2016, his career was pretty much set!

While most nail appointments only take 30 minutes to an hour, Chaun’s work is a lot more labor intensive than that. When he did Cardi B’s ombré Louis Vuitton nails in June 2020, it was quite the process. “We were there the whole day. It’s not a 30-minute or one-hour session. For that day, I was there for maybe five or six hours, just doing her nails,” Chaun detailed.

Ultimately, manicures have become a major part of glam in Hollywood, and powerhouses like Kris Jenner are all for it! “Anytime she meets someone, she’ll look at your fingernails,” Kylie told People about her momager in a 2016 interview. ”I never cared when I was younger, and I hated getting my nails done — it just took up my playtime. But she likes pretty nails, so that’s where I got my nail obsession.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of celebrity manicures.