Many Brad Pitt fans may not remember that before there were his great loves with ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, he almost married Gwyneth Paltrow! The pair are catching up in a rare interview for her lifestyle brand Goop, with the actress confessing, “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” of her former fiancé

Brad and Gwyneth began dating after meeting on the set of the 1995 film Se7en. They got engaged in 1996, but broke up the following year. The Iron Man star revealed that her late father Bruce Paltrow was overjoyed at the prospect of the Hollywood hunk becoming his son-in-law.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,'” Gwyneth told her former fiancé, adding, “even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”

The latter comment made the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star laugh, noting, “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” It was at that point that Gwyneth confessed she finally found the version of Brad she was meant to marry in the late 1990s.

Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock