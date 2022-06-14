Brad Pitt and Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow Profess Their Love For Each Other in Rare Interview
Many Brad Pitt fans may not remember that before there were his great loves with ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, he almost married Gwyneth Paltrow! The pair are catching up in a rare interview for her lifestyle brand Goop, with the actress confessing, “I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years,” of her former fiancé
Brad and Gwyneth began dating after meeting on the set of the 1995 film Se7en. They got engaged in 1996, but broke up the following year. The Iron Man star revealed that her late father Bruce Paltrow was overjoyed at the prospect of the Hollywood hunk becoming his son-in-law.
“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realized what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,'” Gwyneth told her former fiancé, adding, “even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
The latter comment made the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star laugh, noting, “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” It was at that point that Gwyneth confessed she finally found the version of Brad she was meant to marry in the late 1990s.
“It’s lovely to have you as a friend now and I do love you,” Brad told Gwyneth, who gushed in response, “I love you so much.” The two got together to initially talk about the actor’s new fashion venture, God’s True Cashmere.
Gwyneth previously revealed that she let then-fiancé Brad get away because she was too young and not ready to get married, as she was 22 years old when they started dating while Brad was a more mature 31.
She told Howard Stern in a 2015 interview, “I was such a kid. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old … I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me … I didn’t know what I was doing.” Gwyneth went on to marry Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin in December 2003. They split in 2014 and she later wed producer Brad Falchuck in September 2018.