Jennifer Aniston made a rare joke about her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt when she appeared as a guest on the finale of Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show on Thursday, May 26. “Where does 19 years go?” Jen asked about the duration of Ellen’s chat fest and how she was the very first guest to appear when it debuted in September 2003.

The host asked Jennifer how she dealt with the end of her beloved NBC sitcom, Friends, which aired its finale on May 6, 2004, six months after the actress’ first appearance on Ellen’s show. “Well, I got a divorce, and I went into therapy,” Jen replied as the audience gave her a huge round of applause.

The Morning Show star then added, “Oh, and then I did a movie called The Break-Up. I kind of leaned into the end [of Friends]. I was kind of like, ‘Let’s just make this a completely new chapter. Let’s just end everything and start new,'” referring to the dramatic changes in her personal and professional life that happened once the NBC megahit ended.

Ellen asked how that worked out for her and Jen enthusiastically responded, “It went great!”

Jennifer and Brad announced their shocking split in January 2005, after seeming to be one of Hollywood’s happiest couples. Two months later, the actress filed for divorce, which was finalized that October.

Brad’s romance with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie made headlines when in April 2005, the pair were photographed vacationing on an African beach with her adopted son, Maddox. The pair eventually came out as a couple and announced in January 2006 that they were expecting their first child together. Daughter Shiloh was born that May. The pair would go on to have twins Knox and Vivienne in July 2009, in addition to Angelina’s adopted children Maddox and Zahara. The couple adopted son Pax from Vietnam in 2007.

Angelina and Brad wed in a ceremony at their French chateau in August 2014 but split in September 2016. The two then underwent a contentious divorce and child custody battle.

Jen went on to remarry in August 2015, tying the knot with fellow actor Justin Theroux, whom she began dating in 2011. While they announced their separation in February 2018 and later divorced, the pair remain close friends. Jennifer also managed to forge a friendship with Brad after his split from Angelina, as he was a guest at her 50th birthday party in February 2019.