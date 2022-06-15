Bradley Cooper won hearts all over the world when he landed his breakout role in The Hangover, but the actor has been branching out lately in the movie-making industry in directorial and production roles. After directing and starring in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, Bradley earned wide recognition for his artistry in front of and behind the camera. However, he occasionally takes a break from his busy lifestyle by hitting a beach and has been spotted in his hottest shirtless and swimsuit moments over the years!

In January 2018, the Pennsylvania native was photographed soaking up the sun with then-girlfriend Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine. While the stunning model rocked a string bikini, the Wedding Crashers star was seen lounging on the beach wearing only a pair of navy blue swim trunks.

As a dedicated actor, Bradley has had to adjust to different workouts and diets to attain certain roles. In a January 2015 interview with the Navy Times, the American Hustle cast member explained his difficult muscular transformation to tackle the starring role in American Sniper.

“It was a heavily regulated regimen,” Brad noted. “We had three months. I had a goal of 30 pounds of muscle.”

He also pointed out that he had to eat “6,000 calories a day” and described his strict workout schedule.

“Wake up at 5 a.m., work out from 6 to 8:30. Dialect from 10 to 12. Two to 4:30 work out again,” Bradley added, referring to the Southern accent he had to also learn along the way. “Then 6 to 8 dialect, and then sleep.”

Aside from getting into character, Brad has also discussed what it felt like being dubbed one of Hollywood’s hottest actors. In a November 2012 interview with ABC News, the Georgetown University alum indicated he wanted to acquire more dramatic roles.

“I had never walked through my life having to deal with, ‘Oh, he’s just too good-looking,’” he began.

Later in the interview, Brad opened up about the difficulty in portraying his character Patrick “Pat” Solitano in Silver Linings Playbook. Although he had several qualities in common with the character being a Philadelphia native and an Eagles team fan, Brad touched on the “fear” he had about taking on the role.

“I thought, ‘Yeah, I’m not ready for this,’” he admitted to the outlet, before recalling how he was named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” while working on the film.

“I really did think it was a joke,” the Elephant Man actor confessed. “And I thought, ‘Well, people aren’t gonna like that.’”

Despite facing criticism throughout his career in showbiz, Bradley is still a fan-favorite for both his work as an actor and director and for his easy-going personality.

Scroll down to see Bradley’s hottest shirtless moments over the years!