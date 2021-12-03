Bradley Cooper Is Known for Multiple Movies: A Guide to the Actor’s Most Noteworthy Films

Actor, director and producer Bradley Cooper is a triple threat when it comes to the movie business. However, he has also tried his hand in the theater as a stage actor, starring in The Elephant Man. When it comes to his passion, Bradley isn’t afraid to shake things up and tackle different roles.

The A-lister made headlines for a different reason, however, after his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk had a brief summer romance with Kanye West. When it began, Bradley, 46, who shares daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper with his ex, hoped their affair would “fizzle out quickly,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June.

“It’s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” the source said at the time. “[Bradley is] very protective of his daughter.”

However, Bradley didn’t have an issue with his former lady dating — “what he’s not happy about is who she is dating,” the insider added. “He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

After the romance between Ye, 44, and Irina, 35, ended, the Hangover actor and the supermodel sparked dating rumors in late November when they were spotted on multiple outings together.

Nevertheless, whether the former couple’s reunion is possible or not, Bradley’s priority is his daughter.

“Bradley is truly a hands-on parent,” an insider told Life & Style magazine on November 21. “He takes her to music classes, museums and gym groups. He’s there for her playdates and doctor appointments, he’s wiping away her tears and working to potty train her.”

Ultimately, Bradley’s relationship with his 4-year-old daughter has “completely changed his life and perspective,” the source added. “He loves planning a day with Lea — packing snacks, putting her down for naps, the whole thing. They take long walks, go to the park, play with dolls and he loves reading to her.

Despite being a dedicated parent, Bradley has also focused on expanding his career outside of acting. Directing, producing and co-writing his 2018 remake film of A Star Is Born was not an easy feat. Casting the movie’s lead, Lady Gaga, turned out to be a difficult process.

“No part of this movie was easy,” Bradley told Screen Daily in January 2019. “First of all, it’s a guy who’s never made a movie making a fourth version of A Star Is Born and a singer who’s never made a film.”

Next, the talented actor will star in the new film Nightmare Alley opposite Cate Blanchett, which is set to reach theaters on December 17.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Bradley’s most memorable movie roles.